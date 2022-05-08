Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 61,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.