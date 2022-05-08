Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.
Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 61,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
