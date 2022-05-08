InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%.

InfuSystem stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

INFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

