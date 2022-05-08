Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-7.45 EPS.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ingredion by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.