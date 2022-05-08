INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

INMB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 92,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,317. INmune Bio has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.