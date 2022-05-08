INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
INMB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 92,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,317. INmune Bio has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About INmune Bio (Get Rating)
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
