Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 251,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,758. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

