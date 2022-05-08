Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.