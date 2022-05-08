Insights Network Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 291,103,588 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

