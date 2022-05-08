Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 1,824,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,544. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

