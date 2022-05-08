Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:INSM traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 1,824,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,544. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06.
Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
