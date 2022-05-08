Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.87% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,544. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Insmed by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Insmed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

