Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Insulet stock traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $205.57. 1,891,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,906. Insulet has a 52 week low of $191.26 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.
In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
