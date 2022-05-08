Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $205.57. 1,891,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,906. Insulet has a 52 week low of $191.26 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

