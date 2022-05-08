Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $205.57. 1,891,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a twelve month low of $191.26 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

