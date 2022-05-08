Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $239,584.50 and approximately $4,255.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 41,472% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00190093 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00511181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039078 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,706.80 or 1.98569254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,736,009 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

