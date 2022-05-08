Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.