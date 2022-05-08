Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.02 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to report $11.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $52.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.97 million, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

