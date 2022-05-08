Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $729.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.20 million and the highest is $739.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $38,924,794. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 1,242,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

