International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$4.46 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.99.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.