Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will report $33.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $213.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $238.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $513.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of ITCI traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,112. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 69,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,467.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

