Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stock Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $41.38 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

