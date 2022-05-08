Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.71.
In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
