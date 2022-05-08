Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

