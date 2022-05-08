Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,055,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,775,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,249,000 after buying an additional 314,720 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 539,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.