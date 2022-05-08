Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 798,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,301 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after buying an additional 981,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,651,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

