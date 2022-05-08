Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

