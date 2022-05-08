Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

IOVA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 2,645,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

