iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

