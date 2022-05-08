iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. 6,375,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.