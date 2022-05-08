iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,699,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $113.17. 4,535,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.