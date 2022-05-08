iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

