iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $78.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

