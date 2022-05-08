iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,490. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

