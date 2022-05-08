iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

