iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. 1,041,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.