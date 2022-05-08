iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lessened by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,194 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 8,579,513 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

