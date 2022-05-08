Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 206,402 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Isoray alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.