Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 206,402 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
