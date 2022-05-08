Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. Research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,624,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 548.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

