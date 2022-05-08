Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ITCB opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.90.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
