Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ITCB opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

