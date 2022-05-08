ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.75

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.75 and traded as low as $60.15. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 66,658 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $28.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

