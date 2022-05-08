J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JDW. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 718.50 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 770.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 864.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 707 ($8.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £925.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,206 shares of company stock worth $884,815.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

