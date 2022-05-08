J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of LON:JDW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 718.50 ($8.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,854. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 770.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 864.37. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75).

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson acquired 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,206 shares of company stock worth $884,815.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.