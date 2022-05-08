Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

