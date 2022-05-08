Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.