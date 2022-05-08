Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,426,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,202,568. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

