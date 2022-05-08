Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average is $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.
In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.