Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average is $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

