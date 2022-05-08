Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Janus Henderson Group worth $159,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Motco purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.