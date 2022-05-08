Jason Andrew Benitz Acquires 13,284 Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 13,284 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,999.64 ($44,971.44).
LON:JOG opened at GBX 275 ($3.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £89.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.97. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.55 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.74.
