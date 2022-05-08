JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $216,391,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.