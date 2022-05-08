Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.10) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.87). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.10), with a volume of 311,914 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 728.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 728.50.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
