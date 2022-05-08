Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 0.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 35,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 48,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.