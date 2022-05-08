Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

