Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of JOUT opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $143.02.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

