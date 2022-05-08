Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $10.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 3,240,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. Joint has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Joint by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

